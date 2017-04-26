Ameresco (AMRC) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Headlines about Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) have trended somewhat positive on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne. The research firm, a division of Accern, identifies negative and positive media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Ameresco earned a media sentiment score of 0.03 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also gave news coverage about the utilities provider an impact score of 50 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

AMRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $9.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on Ameresco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.63.

Shares of Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) opened at 6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.64. Ameresco has a 52 week low of $3.91 and a 52 week high of $6.70.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Ameresco had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 1.50%. The business earned $174.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Ameresco will post $0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Ameresco news, insider Louis P. Maltezos sold 23,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.84, for a total transaction of $135,342.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,175 shares in the company, valued at $135,342. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 69,525 shares of company stock valued at $423,176 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 54.16% of the company’s stock.

About Ameresco

Ameresco, Inc (Ameresco) is a provider of a range of energy services, including energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations throughout North America and Europe. Ameresco’s sustainability services include capital and operational upgrades to a facility’s energy infrastructure and the development, construction, ownership and operation of renewable energy plants.

