Ameren Corp (AEE) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Ameren Corp follows a systematic investment strategy, primarily for growth projects and infrastructure upgrade, which enables it to provide reliable services to its customers, besides meeting increasing demand. For 2017, the company plans to invest $2.2 billion; while over the long term an investment of $10.8 billion can be expected. In addition, systematic asset divestment programs allow the company to focus on its regulated business. In fact, Ameren Corp outperformed the Zacks categorized Utility-Electric Power industry in the last one year. The company also holds a strong cash balance reserve. However, increasing stringency of government regulations to ensure clean power generation remains a major concern. Moving ahead, operational risks and fluctuations in commodity price might hinder growth of the company.”

Separately, Barclays PLC increased their price objective on Ameren Corp to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th.

Shares of Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) opened at 55.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.55 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.07. Ameren Corp has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $56.57.

Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Ameren Corp had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ameren Corp will post $2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 10th. Ameren Corp’s payout ratio is currently 65.67%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Lyons sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.32, for a total value of $71,702.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,303 shares in the company, valued at $5,611,418.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark C. Lindgren sold 1,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $55,541.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,748 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,611.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Ameren Corp by 40.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 557,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,411,000 after buying an additional 161,866 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Ameren Corp by 0.9% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 533,158 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,221,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Ameren Corp by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 322,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,917,000 after buying an additional 7,374 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ameren Corp by 19.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,640,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,884,000 after buying an additional 424,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Ameren Corp by 11.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Trust & Banking Co. Ltd. now owns 443,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,816,000 after buying an additional 43,884 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

About Ameren Corp

Ameren Corporation is a utility holding company. The Company’s subsidiaries include Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company (ATXI). It operates through four segments. The Ameren Missouri segment includes all of the operations of Ameren Missouri. The Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution segment consists of the electric distribution business of Ameren Illinois.

