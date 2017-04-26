AMC Entertainment Holdings’ (AMC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $42.72 to $43.21 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.05.

Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 267,753 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.53. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $35.65.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm earned $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/amc-entertainment-holdings-inc-amc-receives-outperform-rating-from-wedbush-updated.html.

In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron bought 31,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,030.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 5,837.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 711,339 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 190,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 5.4% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 342,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after buying an additional 631,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment Holdings

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.