AMC Entertainment Holdings’ (AMC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by research analysts at Wedbush in a research note issued on Tuesday. They currently have a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 29.03% from the company’s current price.
Several other analysts also recently weighed in on AMC. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc initiated coverage on AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. FBR & Co decreased their price objective on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark Co. lifted their price objective on AMC Entertainment Holdings from $42.72 to $43.21 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.05.
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) traded up 0.65% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $31.20. 267,753 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.57 and a 200-day moving average of $32.23. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 1.53. AMC Entertainment Holdings has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $35.65.
AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. The firm earned $926.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $817.33 million. AMC Entertainment Holdings had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AMC Entertainment Holdings will post $1.17 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. AMC Entertainment Holdings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.49%.
In other news, CEO Adam M. Aron bought 31,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,030.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,747 shares in the company, valued at $1,630,030.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMC. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 4.3% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 21,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 5,837.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 711,339 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 48.9% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 190,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,918,000 after buying an additional 62,500 shares in the last quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 5.4% in the third quarter. Three Peaks Capital Management LLC now owns 342,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,658,000 after buying an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings by 104.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,237,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,645,000 after buying an additional 631,385 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.70% of the company’s stock.
About AMC Entertainment Holdings
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, including AMC Entertainment Inc (AMCE), American Multi-Cinema, Inc (OpCo) and its subsidiaries, is engaged in the theatrical exhibition business. It operates through theatrical exhibition operations segment. It licenses first-run motion pictures from distributors owned by film production companies and from independent distributors.
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.