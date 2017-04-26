Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and forty-one have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $952.45.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Vetr downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $902.06 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $925.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday. Pacific Crest reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,040.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,050.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 872.30 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $835.63 and its 200-day moving average is $804.81. The company has a market cap of $603.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.94. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $663.28 and a 12 month high of $875.00.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The information services provider reported $9.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.67 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet will post $33.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $809.21, for a total transaction of $3,236,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,140,360.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $826.85, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,622,580. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,688 shares of company stock worth $229,255,327 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% in the third quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 170 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.7% in the third quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 34.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

