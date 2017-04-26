Alphabet Inc (GOOG) Downgraded to “Market Perform” at BMO Capital Markets

Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) was downgraded by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. They currently have a $880.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $1,005.00. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 0.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $910.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Cowen and Company lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Pacific Crest assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 20th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $1,040.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $956.04.

Shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) opened at 872.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $835.63 and a 200 day moving average of $804.81. Alphabet has a 1-year low of $663.28 and a 1-year high of $875.00. The firm has a market cap of $603.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 0.94.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.67 by $0.31. The company earned $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.18 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The business’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alphabet will post $33.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP James Grier Campbell sold 253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $799.86, for a total value of $202,364.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $833.33, for a total transaction of $249,999.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8 shares in the company, valued at $6,666.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 281,688 shares of company stock worth $229,255,327. 13.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Carmignac Gestion boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 457,186 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $355,366,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,291,000. Lyell Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,134,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,173 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $192,902,000 after buying an additional 18,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% in the third quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,818,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.74% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc is a holding company. The Company’s businesses include Google Inc (Google) and its Internet products, such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Nest, Verily, Waymo and X. The Company’s segments include Google and Other Bets. The Google segment includes its Internet products, such as Search, Ads, Commerce, Maps, YouTube, Google Cloud, Android, Chrome and Google Play, as well as its hardware initiatives.

