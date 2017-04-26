AllianceBernstein Holding LP (AB) Raised to Outperform at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of AllianceBernstein Holding LP (NYSE:AB) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $26.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America Corp cut AllianceBernstein Holding from a buy rating to an underperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut AllianceBernstein Holding from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $25.85.

Shares of AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) traded up 0.44% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.90. The company had a trading volume of 378,725 shares. AllianceBernstein Holding has a 1-year low of $20.75 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 1.45.

AllianceBernstein Holding (NYSE:AB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The asset manager reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.18. AllianceBernstein Holding had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 13.27%. The company earned $786.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that AllianceBernstein Holding will post $1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This report was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/alliancebernstein-holding-lp-ab-lifted-to-outperform-at-keefe-bruyette-woods-updated.html.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFG Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding during the fourth quarter valued at about $117,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding by 29.0% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding by 916.0% in the fourth quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 6,807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 6,137 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AllianceBernstein Holding during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Fiduciary Group LLC raised its stake in AllianceBernstein Holding by 11.5% in the third quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

AllianceBernstein Holding Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is engaged in providing research, investment management and related services to a range of clients through its three buy-side distribution channels: Institutions, Retail and Private Wealth Management, and its sell-side business, Bernstein Research Services. The Company offers a range of investment services, including equity strategies, with global and regional portfolios across capitalization ranges and investment strategies, including value, growth and equities; traditional and unconstrained fixed income strategies, including taxable and tax-exempt strategies; passive management, including index and enhanced index strategies; alternative investments, including hedge funds, fund of funds and private equity, and multi-asset solutions and services, including dynamic asset allocation, customized target-date funds and target-risk funds.

Receive News & Ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AllianceBernstein Holding LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.