Alliance Data Systems Co. (ADS) Research Coverage Started at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued an underperform rating and a $185.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on ADS. Deutsche Bank AG reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $278.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James Financial, Inc. downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group AG reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $238.40.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) traded down 0.0360% during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $262.9154. 140,398 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $185.02 and a 12 month high of $266.25. The stock has a market cap of $14.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.8972 and a beta of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $246.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $230.43.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.64 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 54.59% and a net margin of 7.23%. Alliance Data Systems’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post $18.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is presently 28.42%.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, bought 57,400 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $218.56 per share, with a total value of $12,545,344.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Santillan sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.43, for a total transaction of $686,061.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,685,575. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADS. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 52.1% in the third quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 5,000,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,072,650,000 after buying an additional 1,712,090 shares in the last quarter. Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $136,114,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $109,860,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,830,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Alliance Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,066,000. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation is a provider of data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions serving consumer-based businesses in a range of industries. The Company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

