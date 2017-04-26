Insider Buying: Sse Plc (SSE) Insider Acquires 8 Shares of Stock

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) insider Alistair Phillips-Davies bought 8 shares of Sse Plc stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,485 ($18.98) per share, for a total transaction of £118.80 ($151.88).

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) traded down 0.21% on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1395.00. 3,780,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s market capitalization is GBX 14.06 billion. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,487.17 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,514.31. Sse Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,369.00 and a 52 week high of GBX 1,644.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SSE. Credit Suisse Group AG reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($19.82) price target on shares of Sse Plc in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,612 ($20.61) price target on shares of Sse Plc in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Investec upgraded shares of Sse Plc to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from GBX 1,500 ($19.18) to GBX 1,650 ($21.09) in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,420 ($18.15) price target on shares of Sse Plc in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc cut shares of Sse Plc to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 1,344 ($17.18) price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Sse Plc currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,579.38 ($20.19).

Sse Plc Company Profile

SSE plc is engaged in producing, distributing and supplying electricity and gas, as well as other energy-related services to homes and businesses in Great Britain and Ireland. The Company’s segments include Networks, which consists of electricity distribution, electricity transmission and gas distribution; Retail, which consists of energy supply, enterprise and energy-related services, and Wholesale, which consists of energy portfolio management and electricity generation, gas storage and gas production.

