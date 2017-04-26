Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Align Technology, Inc. (ALGN) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday. They currently have $128.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ahead of its first quarter 2017 earnings, Align Technology is trading above the Zacks categorized Medical/Dental-Supplies industry for the last three months. The company’s consistently strong volumes led to top-line growth in the last reported fourth quarter 2016 earnings. Additionally, the company has a strong cash balance that enables it to adopt attractive share repurchase programs and in turn provide solid returns to investors. Going forward, management anticipates consistent growth in the Asia-Pacific region. On the flip side, currency movement continued to hurt its fourth-quarter results. The company also witnessed dull international invasilign revenue due to shipment related problem. A competitive landscape and macroeconomic headwinds continue to impact dental procedures.”

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALGN. Jefferies Group LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.29.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) traded up 0.4609% during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.3275. 229,014 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.45. Align Technology has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $121.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 51.2135 and a beta of 1.40.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.07. The company earned $293.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 20.82%. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Align Technology will post $2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Joseph Lacob sold 50,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $5,133,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christopher C. Puco sold 24,353 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total value of $2,481,083.64. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,691 shares in the company, valued at $2,006,119.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 159,881 shares of company stock worth $16,161,265 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 369.0% in the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in Align Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 14.0% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,550 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Pacad Investment Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.8% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures and markets a system of clear aligner therapy, intra-oral scanners and computer-aided design/computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) digital services used in dentistry, orthodontics and dental records storage. The Company operates through two segments: Clear Aligner segment and Scanner and Services (Scanner) segment.

