Aldebaran Financial Inc. Maintains Stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (CINF)

Aldebaran Financial Inc. continued to hold its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. State Street Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,738,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $737,679,000 after buying an additional 791,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,148,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $388,279,000 after buying an additional 233,784 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 3,922,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $295,810,000 after buying an additional 83,566 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 6.9% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,418,415 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $182,397,000 after buying an additional 156,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cincinnati Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $149,028,000 after buying an additional 155,272 shares during the last quarter. 61.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) traded up 0.08% on Wednesday, hitting $71.88. The stock had a trading volume of 626,415 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.18 and a 200 day moving average of $73.12. The company has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 20.25 and a beta of 0.81. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $65.42 and a 12 month high of $79.60.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The insurance provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. The business earned $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.33% and a net margin of 10.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post $2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.08%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $70.00 price target on Cincinnati Financial and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.25.

Cincinnati Financial Company Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation is an insurance holding company. It operates through five segments: Commercial lines insurance, Personal lines insurance, Excess and surplus lines insurance, and Life insurance and Investments. Its Commercial Lines Insurance Segment provides five commercial business lines: commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, workers’ compensation and other commercial lines.

