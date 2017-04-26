Kellogg Company (K) Shares Sold by Aldebaran Financial Inc.

Aldebaran Financial Inc. cut its stake in Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) by 45.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,347 shares during the period. Aldebaran Financial Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg Company were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. State Street Corp increased its position in Kellogg Company by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,379,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,785,000 after buying an additional 394,677 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its position in Kellogg Company by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 6,146,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,171,000 after buying an additional 176,800 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kellogg Company during the fourth quarter valued at $197,937,000. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kellogg Company by 11.8% in the third quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 2,033,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,547,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Kellogg Company by 2.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,967,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,438,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares during the last quarter. 81.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) traded down 1.19% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,428,653 shares. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.47 and a beta of 0.53. Kellogg Company has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $87.16.

Kellogg Company (NYSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Kellogg Company had a return on equity of 66.33% and a net margin of 5.33%. The firm earned $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Kellogg Company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Kellogg Company will post $3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kellogg Company from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded Kellogg Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank AG assumed coverage on Kellogg Company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Kellogg Company from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kellogg Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.22.

Kellogg Company Company Profile

Kellogg Company is a manufacturer and marketer of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The Company’s principal products are ready-to-eat cereals and convenience foods, such as cookies, crackers, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, fruit-flavored snacks, frozen waffles and veggie foods.

