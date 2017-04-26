USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)

USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,259 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,358 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. SRB Corp raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Quadrant Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the third quarter worth about $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) traded down 3.47% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $88.25. 2,385,784 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.58. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a one year low of $54.51 and a one year high of $101.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The company earned $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 33.50%. Alaska Air Group’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post $7.88 EPS for the current year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “USA Financial Portformulas Corp Raises Stake in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (ALK)” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The correct version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/alaska-air-group-inc-alk-stake-increased-by-usa-financial-portformulas-corp-updated-updated.html.

ALK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America Corp upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $116.00 price target on shares of Alaska Air Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Vetr upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.70 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.29.

In related news, COO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $475,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $646,090.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,535.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 67,603 shares of company stock valued at $6,527,192. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc is the holding company of Alaska Airlines (Alaska), Virgin America Inc, Horizon Air (Horizon) and other business units. The Company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. Its Mainline segment includes Alaska’s and Virgin America’s scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica and Cuba.

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.