Insider Buying: Rupert Resources Ltd (RUP) Insider Buys 19,500 Shares of Stock

Rupert Resources Ltd (TSE:RUP) insider Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 19,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$24,375.00.

Alan Douglas Brimacombe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 19th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 11,900 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.27 per share, with a total value of C$15,113.00.

On Tuesday, April 18th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 13,400 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$17,420.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 9,500 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$12,160.00.

On Thursday, April 13th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 5,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.29 per share, with a total value of C$6,450.00.

On Wednesday, April 12th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 7,300 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$9,344.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 2,200 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.30 per share, with a total value of C$2,860.00.

On Monday, April 10th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 2,800 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.26 per share, with a total value of C$3,528.00.

On Thursday, April 6th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 25,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$31,250.00.

On Wednesday, April 5th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 2,100 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.28 per share, with a total value of C$2,688.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Alan Douglas Brimacombe acquired 15,000 shares of Rupert Resources stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$1.24 per share, with a total value of C$18,600.00.

