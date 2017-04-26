Christine Barwell Sells 30,000 Shares of Alamos Gold Inc (AGI) Stock

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) (NYSE:AGI) insider Christine Barwell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.00, for a total transaction of C$330,000.00.

Alamos Gold Inc (TSE:AGI) traded down 2.79% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.42. 612,925 shares of the stock traded hands. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.03. Alamos Gold Inc has a 52-week low of $7.67 and a 52-week high of $13.65. The stock’s market cap is $2.81 billion.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 0.09%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark and copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/alamos-gold-inc-agi-insider-sells-c330000-00-in-stock-updated.html.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$14.00 to C$14.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.75 to C$12.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.38.

About Alamos Gold

Alamos Gold Inc is a Canada-based company, which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and extraction of precious metals. The Company’s segments include Young-Davidson, Mulatos, El Chanate and Corporate/other. Its Corporate and other segment consists of exploration and development projects.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.