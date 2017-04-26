Wells Fargo & Co Lowers AGNC Investment Corp (AGNC) to Market Perform

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $20.50 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a hold rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of AGNC Investment Corp in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AGNC Investment Corp from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment Corp from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Barclays PLC set a $19.00 target price on AGNC Investment Corp and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Finally, Maxim Group cut their target price on AGNC Investment Corp from $21.50 to $20.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.19.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) traded down 0.5276% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.7599. 1,651,376 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.5783 and a beta of 0.14. AGNC Investment Corp has a 12 month low of $17.30 and a 12 month high of $20.94.

AGNC Investment Corp (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. The business earned $295 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.23 million. AGNC Investment Corp had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 67.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that AGNC Investment Corp will post $2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a apr 17 dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. AGNC Investment Corp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 118.68%.

In other news, SVP Bernice Bell sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $100,604.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,101.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. Washington Trust Bank acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $129,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in AGNC Investment Corp during the first quarter worth approximately $161,000. 56.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AGNC Investment Corp

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

