Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Has $372,000 Position in Aetna Inc (AET)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL maintained its stake in shares of Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL’s holdings in Aetna were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aetna by 0.7% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Simmons Bank raised its stake in Aetna by 0.8% in the third quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Aetna by 0.8% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Aetna by 1.1% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Aetna by 0.6% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aetna Inc (NYSE:AET) traded up 0.12% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.99. 1,874,321 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day moving average is $123.75. Aetna Inc has a one year low of $104.59 and a one year high of $136.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.61.

Aetna (NYSE:AET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. Aetna had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 3.58%. The company earned $15.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Aetna Inc will post $8.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is a boost from Aetna’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Aetna’s payout ratio is currently 15.67%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Group LLC increased their target price on shares of Aetna to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aetna in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Aetna in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aetna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Leerink Swann cut shares of Aetna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Aetna presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.65.

In other news, insider Shawn M. Guertin sold 29,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.35, for a total value of $3,829,018.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,805,228. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Francis S. Soistman, Jr. sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.98, for a total value of $871,991.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,095,458.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aetna Company Profile

Aetna Inc is a diversified healthcare benefits company. The Company operates through three segments: Health Care, Group Insurance and Large Case Pensions. It offers a range of traditional, voluntary and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services, including medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health, group life and disability plans, medical management capabilities, Medicaid healthcare management services, Medicare Advantage and Medicare Supplement plans, workers’ compensation administrative services and health information technology (HIT) products and services.

