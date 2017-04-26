Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Aegis

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Aegis in a report issued on Tuesday. They presently have a $14.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Aegis’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.85% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Novocure from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Novocure has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) traded up 1.39% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.95. 709,109 shares of the company traded hands. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.96 and its 200 day moving average is $7.98. The company’s market cap is $953.44 million. Novocure has a 12 month low of $5.95 and a 12 month high of $14.30.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.13. The business earned $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.95 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 69.89% and a negative net margin of 219.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Novocure will post ($0.91) earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gert L. Perlhagen bought 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.93 per share, for a total transaction of $866,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,125,000 shares in the company, valued at $42,446,250. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yoram Palti sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.26, for a total value of $90,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,349,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,000 shares of company stock valued at $477,920 in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Novocure by 32.1% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 16,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Novocure by 7.4% in the first quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,051,000 after buying an additional 83,448 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Novocure by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 98,087 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $770,000 after buying an additional 15,218 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Novocure by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 95,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novocure during the fourth quarter valued at $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.98% of the company’s stock.

Novocure Company Profile

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

