Adobe Systems Incorporated (ADBE) Research Coverage Started at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:ADBE) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price objective on the software company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen and Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $145.00 price target (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Adobe Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wunderlich raised shares of Adobe Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Adobe Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe Systems from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Adobe Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $133.63.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) traded down 0.33% on Tuesday, hitting $133.05. 681,437 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Adobe Systems has a 12-month low of $90.35 and a 12-month high of $133.80. The company has a market cap of $65.82 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $127.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.90.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The software company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Adobe Systems had a net margin of 19.96% and a return on equity of 17.23%. The company earned $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Adobe Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Systems will post $3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Adobe Systems news, EVP Ann Lewnes sold 2,233 shares of Adobe Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $279,125.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,580,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Dillon sold 10,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total value of $1,180,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,482 shares in the company, valued at $5,369,264.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 164,655 shares of company stock worth $19,844,063. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Washington Trust Bank increased its position in Adobe Systems by 13.8% in the first quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 840 shares of the software company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 11.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the software company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 32.9% in the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe Systems by 69.8% in the third quarter. Kernodle & Katon Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the software company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $148,000. 87.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe Systems Incorporated is a software company. The Company offers products and services used by professionals, marketers, knowledge workers, application developers, enterprises and consumers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing and engaging with compelling content and experiences.

