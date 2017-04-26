Adient PLC (ADNT) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their buy rating on shares of Adient PLC (NASDAQ:ADNT) in a report published on Monday morning. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a $84.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays PLC increased their target price on shares of Adient PLC from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Adient PLC in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient PLC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $76.00) on shares of Adient PLC in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $63.62.

Adient PLC (NASDAQ:ADNT) opened at 70.16 on Monday. The company’s market capitalization is $6.57 billion. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.67 and a 200 day moving average of $60.41. Adient PLC has a one year low of $39.66 and a one year high of $76.09.

Adient PLC (NASDAQ:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.06. The firm earned $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adient PLC will post $9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 28th were issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th.

Adient PLC Company Profile

Adient plc, formerly Adient Limited, is an automotive seating supplier. The Company designs, manufactures and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks, including vans, pick-up trucks, and sport/crossover utility vehicles. The Company operates through two segments: Seating and Interiors.

