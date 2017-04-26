Aegis Lowers Achaogen Inc (AKAO) to Hold

Achaogen Inc (NASDAQ:AKAO) was downgraded by research analysts at Aegis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday. They currently have a $29.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Aegis’ price target suggests a potential upside of 20.83% from the company’s previous close.

AKAO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Achaogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Guggenheim started coverage on Achaogen in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set a “positive” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Achaogen in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Leerink Swann started coverage on Achaogen in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Achaogen in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.87.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) traded up 4.39% on Thursday, reaching $24.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 418,889 shares. The stock’s market cap is $858.74 million. Achaogen has a one year low of $2.69 and a one year high of $27.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.10 and a 200-day moving average of $14.99.

Achaogen (NASDAQ:AKAO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.55. The company earned $10.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.33 million. Achaogen had a negative net margin of 147.80% and a negative return on equity of 143.44%. Achaogen’s revenue for the quarter was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.61) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Achaogen will post ($2.44) EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AKAO. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Achaogen by 25.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the first quarter worth $218,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Achaogen during the first quarter worth $240,000. Beacon Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Achaogen during the first quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of Achaogen during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. 44.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Achaogen

Achaogen, Inc is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development and commercialization of antibacterial treatments against multi-drug resistant (MDR) gram-negative infections. The Company is involved in researching and developing plazomicin, its lead product candidate, for the treatment of serious bacterial infections, including complicated urinary tract infection (cUTI), blood stream infections and other infections due to MDR Enterobacteriaceae, including carbapenem-resistant Enterobacteriaceae (CRE).

