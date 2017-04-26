Wedbush Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Accenture Plc (ACN)

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Wednesday. They currently have a $135.00 target price on the information technology services provider’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ACN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Accenture Plc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $139.00 target price on shares of Accenture Plc and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays PLC cut their target price on shares of Accenture Plc from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down from $131.00) on shares of Accenture Plc in a report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group AG set a $124.00 target price on shares of Accenture Plc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.08.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) opened at 118.69 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $120.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.87. Accenture Plc has a 1-year low of $108.66 and a 1-year high of $126.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.17.

Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. Accenture Plc had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 46.99%. The business had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Accenture Plc’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture Plc will post $5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. This is an increase from Accenture Plc’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.02. Accenture Plc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.85%.

In other news, insider Richard Lumb sold 2,200 shares of Accenture Plc stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $264,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,715,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 39,499 shares of Accenture Plc stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.75, for a total transaction of $4,769,504.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,190,449.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,404 shares of company stock valued at $9,652,743. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture Plc by 1.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 865 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management bought a new stake in Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture Plc by 14.2% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Accenture Plc by 3.6% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Accenture Plc during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

About Accenture Plc

Accenture plc is a professional services company serving clients in various industries and in geographic regions, including North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The Company provides management and technology consulting services. Its segments include Communications, Media and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products, and Resources.

