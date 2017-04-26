Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (AXAS) Short Interest Update

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,090,009 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 2,254,002 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,036,784 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AXAS. Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 366,690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 8,964 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. during the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. by 92.1% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 144,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 69,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. by 25.8% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 428,900 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 87,850 shares in the last quarter. 35.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) traded up 3.299% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.035. 1,005,690 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.98 and a 52 week high of $2.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a 200-day moving average of $2.13. The stock’s market capitalization is $271.88 million.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The energy company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. The firm earned $22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 million. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. had a negative return on equity of 28.12% and a negative net margin of 330.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post $0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity set a $3.00 price target on shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Abraxas Petroleum Corp. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.83.

Abraxas Petroleum Corp. Company Profile

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the acquisition, exploration, development and production of oil and gas. As of December 31, 2016, the Company’s estimated net proved reserves were 44.7 million barrels of oil equivalent (MMBoe), of which 33.6% were classified as proved developed, 74% were oil and natural gas liquids (NGL), and 95% of which (on a PV-10 basis) were operated by the Company.

