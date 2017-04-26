Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of -0.06

News coverage about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) has trended somewhat negative on Wednesday, according to AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis. AlphaOne, a unit of Accern, identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. AlphaOne ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. earned a news impact score of -0.06 on AlphaOne’s scale. AlphaOne also assigned news stories about the apparel retailer an impact score of 83 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is very likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted AlphaOne Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. FBR & Co set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen and Company cut their price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch Co. from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) opened at 11.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $800.86 million, a P/E ratio of 203.10 and a beta of 1.25. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. has a 52 week low of $10.50 and a 52 week high of $28.11.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. Abercrombie & Fitch Co. had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 0.38%. The firm earned $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co is a specialty retailer who primarily sells its products through store and direct-to-consumer operations, as well as through various wholesale, franchise and licensing arrangements. The Company operates through two segments: Abercrombie, which includes the Company’s Abercrombie & Fitch and abercrombie kids brands, and Hollister, which includes the Company’s Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

