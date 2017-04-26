Hanson & Doremus Investment Management Has $355,000 Position in AbbVie Inc (ABBV)

Hanson & Doremus Investment Management continued to hold its position in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,662 shares of the company’s stock at the end of the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glenview Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $570,905,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,273,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,463,150,000 after buying an additional 2,763,770 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 471.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,801,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,449,000 after buying an additional 2,311,080 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,070,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 75.2% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,953,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,189,000 after buying an additional 838,211 shares in the last quarter. 66.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) opened at 65.10 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc has a 52 week low of $55.06 and a 52 week high of $68.12. The company has a market capitalization of $103.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.20. The company earned $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 141.55% and a net margin of 23.22%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post $5.50 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 11th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.52%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. Vetr downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.88 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Jefferies Group LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.23.

In other AbbVie news, Chairman Richard A. Gonzalez sold 72,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.25, for a total value of $4,627,028.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 369,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,715,510.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 22,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $1,465,825.79. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,632.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,599 shares of company stock valued at $9,038,322 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc (AbbVie) is a research-based biopharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of a range of pharmaceutical products. Its products are focused on treating conditions, such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease and multiple sclerosis; metabolic diseases, including thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, and other serious health conditions.

