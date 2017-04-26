AB SKF (SKFRY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.

According to Zacks, “SKF AB engages in the manufacturing of ball and roller bearings, seals, tools for mounting/dismounting bearings, lubricants and measuring/monitoring instruments. It also produces roller bearing steel and other special steels. The Company operates in three divisions: Industrial Division, Service Division and Automotive Division. It also offers products and knowledge-based services comprising hardware and software, consulting, mechanical services, predictive and preventive maintenance, condition monitoring, decision-support systems and performance-based contracts. SKF AB is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of AB SKF from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale raised shares of AB SKF from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays PLC downgraded shares of AB SKF from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AB SKF from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold.

AB SKF (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) traded up 0.868% during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.495. 707 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. AB SKF has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $21.52. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 22.206 and a beta of 0.58. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67.

About AB SKF

AB SKF is a supplier of products, solutions and services within rolling bearings, seals, mechatronics, services and lubrication systems. The Company’s services include technical support, maintenance services, condition monitoring, asset efficiency optimization, engineering consultancy and training. The Company’s segments include Industrial and Automotive.

