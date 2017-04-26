A Schulman Inc Expected to Earn Q4 2017 Earnings of $0.58 Per Share (SHLM)

A Schulman Inc (NASDAQ:SHLM) – Equities researchers at Northcoast Research increased their Q4 2017 EPS estimates for A Schulman in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks Investment Research reports. Northcoast Research analyst K. Hocevar now expects that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.57.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised A Schulman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) traded up 1.60% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.75. The stock had a trading volume of 133,097 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day moving average of $32.28. A Schulman has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $37.70. The company’s market capitalization is $933.23 million.

A Schulman (NASDAQ:SHLM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $574.41 million. A Schulman had a positive return on equity of 17.93% and a negative net margin of 14.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHLM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in shares of A Schulman by 2.8% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 3,250 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of A Schulman by 1.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,995 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of A Schulman during the first quarter worth about $209,000. Ellington Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of A Schulman during the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of A Schulman during the third quarter worth about $224,000. 92.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Gustavo S. Perez sold 6,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total transaction of $192,617.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,511.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. A Schulman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -6.53%.

About A Schulman

A. Schulman, Inc is an international supplier of plastic formulations, resins and services, and provides solutions to its customers’ requirements through custom-formulated products. The Company’s customers span a range of markets, such as packaging, mobility, building and construction, electronics and electrical, agriculture, personal care and hygiene, custom services, and sports, home and leisure.

