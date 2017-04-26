M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $397,000 in Timken Co (TKR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Timken by 0.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Timken by 0.9% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Timken by 1.1% in the third quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 28,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Timken by 8.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in shares of Timken by 1.5% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 30,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Co (NYSE:TKR) traded up 2.70% on Wednesday, hitting $49.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,694,577 shares. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.27. Timken Co has a 1-year low of $28.72 and a 1-year high of $51.75.

Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.12. Timken had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $703.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Timken Co will post $2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TKR. TheStreet raised Timken from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Group LLC reissued a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Timken in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc raised Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.25.

In related news, insider Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 2,322 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $103,909.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,438 shares in the company, valued at $153,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Burkhart sold 29,542 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,343,865.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,670.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,159 shares of company stock worth $3,804,623 over the last 90 days. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Company engineers, manufactures and markets bearings, transmissions, gearboxes, belts, chain, couplings and related products and offers a spectrum of power system rebuild and repair services across the world. The Company operates through two segments: Mobile Industries and Process Industries.

