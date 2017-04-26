Wayfair Inc (W) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $934.49 Million

Equities research analysts expect Wayfair Inc (NYSE:W) to post sales of $934.49 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Wayfair’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $944.4 million and the lowest is $926.1 million. Wayfair posted sales of $747.35 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Wayfair will report full year sales of $934.49 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.27 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $5.06 billion to $5.8 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Wayfair.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.16. Wayfair had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a negative return on equity of 91.94%. The company had revenue of $985 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on W shares. Cowen and Company restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on Wayfair in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wayfair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of Wayfair in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.18.

WARNING: “Wayfair Inc (W) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $934.49 Million” was first reported by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/934-49-million-in-sales-expected-for-wayfair-inc-w-this-quarter-updated.html.

In related news, SVP John Champlin Mulliken sold 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total value of $36,697.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 226,209 shares in the company, valued at $9,487,205.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $495,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,321,051.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,024,735 shares of company stock worth $39,522,980 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 63.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Wayfair by 199.1% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 751,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,331,000 after buying an additional 500,077 shares during the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $12,268,000. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Wayfair by 150.0% in the third quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,685,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Smith Thomas W acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the third quarter valued at $8,854,000. Finally, Goodnow Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Wayfair during the fourth quarter valued at $7,137,000. Institutional investors own 70.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) traded down 0.23% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.12. 199,090 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.37. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $27.60 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The company’s market capitalization is $3.79 billion.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc (Wayfair) offers browsing, merchandising and product discovery for a range of products from various suppliers. The Company operates through two segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment consists of amounts earned through product sales through the Company’s five sites in the United States and through sites operated by third parties in the United States.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wayfair (W)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.