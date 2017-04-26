8Point3 Energy Partners LP (CAFD) Downgraded by FBR & Co to Market Perform

8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) was downgraded by investment analysts at FBR & Co from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $13.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $15.00. FBR & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the company’s current price.

CAFD has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners in a report on Monday, February 6th. Guggenheim upgraded 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 12th. TheStreet upgraded 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Williams Capital started coverage on 8Point3 Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.87.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) traded up 0.41% during trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.28. 93,889 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.77 million, a PE ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.39. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $11.51 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $9.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 million. 8Point3 Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 44.30%. On average, analysts expect that 8Point3 Energy Partners will post $0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.2565 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is a positive change from 8Point3 Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners by 37.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC acquired a new stake in 8Point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. 62.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

8Point3 Energy Partners Company Profile

8point3 Energy Partners LP owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects. As of November 30, 2016, Company’s portfolio comprised interests in 642 Megawatt (MW) of solar energy projects. The Company is developing projects under utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential categories.

