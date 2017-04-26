Q1 2018 Earnings Estimate for 8Point3 Energy Partners LP Issued By FBR & Co (CAFD)

8Point3 Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:CAFD) – Investment analysts at FBR & Co issued their Q1 2018 earnings estimates for 8Point3 Energy Partners in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks Investment Research reports. FBR & Co analyst C. Driscoll expects that the energy company will earn ($0.02) per share for the quarter. FBR & Co currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. FBR & Co also issued estimates for 8Point3 Energy Partners’ Q2 2018 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q3 2018 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 5th. The energy company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.21. 8Point3 Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 44.30%. The company earned $9.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 million.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CAFD. Williams Capital initiated coverage on 8Point3 Energy Partners in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Vetr lowered 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.74 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Avondale Partners lowered 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered 8Point3 Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.87.

8Point3 Energy Partners (NASDAQ:CAFD) traded up 0.33% during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,427 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39. 8Point3 Energy Partners has a 1-year low of $11.51 and a 1-year high of $17.34. The company has a market capitalization of $344.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.91.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.2565 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.39%. This is an increase from 8Point3 Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners by 37.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 7,407 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $144,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Analytic Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of 8Point3 Energy Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

About 8Point3 Energy Partners

8point3 Energy Partners LP owns, operates and acquires solar energy generation projects. As of November 30, 2016, Company’s portfolio comprised interests in 642 Megawatt (MW) of solar energy projects. The Company is developing projects under utility, commercial and industrial (C&I) and residential categories.

