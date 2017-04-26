Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $875.34 Million

Brokerages expect Stericycle Inc (NASDAQ:SRCL) to post $875.34 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stericycle’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $887.3 million and the lowest is $859.5 million. Stericycle reported sales of $874.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Stericycle will report full year sales of $875.34 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.6 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.65 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.58 billion to $3.7 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stericycle.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $906.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.62 million. Stericycle had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 7.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays PLC assumed coverage on Stericycle in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $74.00 price target on Stericycle and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial, Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Monday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stericycle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barrington Research upped their price target on Stericycle from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.82.

In other news, Director Mike S. Zafirovski bought 2,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $250,156.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,156.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Murley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.22 per share, for a total transaction of $76,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRCL. AMG Funds LLC raised its stake in Stericycle by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 26,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Advent International Corp MA raised its stake in Stericycle by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 43,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after buying an additional 22,100 shares during the period. CGOV Asset Management purchased a new stake in Stericycle during the third quarter valued at $8,365,000. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. raised its stake in Stericycle by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 2,193,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,795,000 after buying an additional 24,136 shares during the period. Finally, Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its stake in Stericycle by 27.2% in the third quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 124,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,995,000 after buying an additional 26,665 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Stericycle Inc (SRCL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $875.34 Million” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another publication, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/875-34-million-in-sales-expected-for-stericycle-inc-srcl-this-quarter-updated.html.

Shares of Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) traded up 0.61% on Wednesday, reaching $87.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 247,178 shares. Stericycle has a 1-year low of $71.52 and a 1-year high of $125.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.98 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.62 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc is a business-to-business services provider. The Company focuses on regulated and compliance solutions for healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses. The Company’s segments include Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance Services (RCS), Domestic Communication and Related Services (CRS), International RCS and All other.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stericycle (SRCL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stericycle Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stericycle Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.