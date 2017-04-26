HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Acquires New Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PPG. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $181,554,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,105,000. Institutional Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Institutional Capital LLC now owns 1,866,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $176,855,000 after buying an additional 1,171,383 shares during the period. Equity Investment Corp Acquisition Inc purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,257,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,621,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,196,046,000 after buying an additional 783,934 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) traded down 0.31% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $110.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,332,553 shares. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.64 and a 1-year high of $113.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.40 billion, a PE ratio of 33.83 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.13.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 29.94%. The business’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post $6.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.93%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PPG shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered PPG Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Saturday, March 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on PPG Industries in a report on Monday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price on the stock. Barclays PLC reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Sunday, January 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc lowered PPG Industries from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $108.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.29.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes a range of coatings and specialty materials. The Company has three segments: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings and Glass. The Performance Coatings segment includes the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, architectural businesses. The Industrial Coatings segment includes the automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM), industrial coatings, packaging coatings, coatings services and specialty coatings and materials businesses.

