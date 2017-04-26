Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL Buys Shares of 7,720 General Dynamics Co. (GD)

Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL bought a new stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,720 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 6.5% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 132.4% in the third quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) traded up 0.83% on Wednesday, reaching $194.85. 1,958,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The company has a 50 day moving average of $189.04 and a 200-day moving average of $176.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 0.75. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $132.68 and a 52 week high of $196.97.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.16. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company earned $7.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post $9.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 5th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.90%.

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Vetr upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.74 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Friday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $206.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.48.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 39,860 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $7,174,401.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,534 shares in the company, valued at $26,374,654.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 19,075 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.89, for a total value of $3,584,001.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 48,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,103,834.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 84,160 shares of company stock valued at $15,540,596. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corporation is a global aerospace and defense company. The Company offers a portfolio of products and services in business aviation; combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions; information technology (IT) services and C4ISR (command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance) solutions, and shipbuilding and ship repair.

