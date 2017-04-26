Analysts Expect Monster Beverage Co. (MNST) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.41 Million

Equities analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) will report sales of $741.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Monster Beverage’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $746.15 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $736.2 million. Monster Beverage posted sales of $680.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Monster Beverage will report full-year sales of $741.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.73 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.57 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Monster Beverage.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $753.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $723.88 million. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 23.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS.

MNST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares Inc reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Group LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Vetr upgraded Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.41 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc reiterated a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price (down from $54.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Saturday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.88.

In other news, insider Mark J. Hall sold 93,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.12, for a total value of $4,289,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 866,808 shares in the company, valued at $39,977,184.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark J. Hall sold 487,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $22,590,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,031,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,813,982.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 595,500 shares of company stock valued at $27,586,110. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNST. FMR LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,625,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,704,000 after buying an additional 28,319,459 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 20,452,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,852,000 after buying an additional 13,947,616 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,704,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,660,000 after buying an additional 11,150,044 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter worth about $569,690,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 173.3% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,758,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,713,000 after buying an additional 4,285,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) traded down 0.33% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.22. 643,527 shares of the company traded hands. Monster Beverage has a 52-week low of $40.30 and a 52-week high of $55.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.20 and its 200 day moving average is $58.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00 and a beta of 0.77.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation is a holding company. The Company develop, market, sell and distribute alternative beverage category beverages under the brand names of Monster Energy, Monster Rehab, Monster Energy Extra Strength Nitrous Technology, Java Monster, X-Presso Monster, Muscle Monster, Punch Monster, Hansen’s, Hansen’s Natural Cane Soda, Junior Juice, Blue Sky, Hubert’s, Worx Energy and Peace Tea.

