$626.36 Million in Sales Expected for Travelport Worldwide Ltd (TVPT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Travelport Worldwide Ltd (NYSE:TVPT) to report sales of $626.36 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Travelport Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $624.78 million and the highest is $629.4 million. Travelport Worldwide reported sales of $609.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelport Worldwide will report full year sales of $626.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.55 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.51 billion to $2.57 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Travelport Worldwide.

Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. The firm earned $545.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.46 million. Travelport Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 41.10% and a net margin of 1.18%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share.

TVPT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Travelport Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Travelport Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair lowered Travelport Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TVPT. Acrospire Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 11.5% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 9,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $152,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travelport Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, Parametrica Management Ltd raised its stake in Travelport Worldwide by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 19,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 7,085 shares in the last quarter. 92.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Travelport Worldwide (NYSE:TVPT) traded up 0.82% during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,026 shares. The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.85 and a beta of 0.71. Travelport Worldwide has a 12 month low of $11.28 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.43.

Travelport Worldwide Company Profile

Travelport Worldwide Limited provides a travel commerce platform, which offers distribution, technology, payment, mobile and other solutions for the travel and tourism industry. The Company connects travel providers, such as airlines and hotel chains with online and offline travel agencies and other travel buyers in its business-to-business (B2B) travel commerce platform (its Travel Commerce Platform).

