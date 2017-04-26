Concho Resources Inc (CXO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $616.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) will report $616.08 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Concho Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.15 million and the lowest is $580 million. Concho Resources posted sales of $283.56 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 117.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Concho Resources will report full-year sales of $616.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.61 billion to $2.99 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $3.46 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.9 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Concho Resources.

Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.27. Concho Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 89.23%. The company earned $524.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $546.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. Concho Resources’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CXO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased their target price on Concho Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group AG reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Concho Resources in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Scotiabank set a $156.00 target price on Concho Resources and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays PLC reduced their target price on Concho Resources from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Concho Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.58.

Shares of Concho Resources (NYSE:CXO) traded down 0.75% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 345,349 shares. Concho Resources has a 12-month low of $110.50 and a 12-month high of $147.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.89 and a 200 day moving average of $134.47. The firm’s market cap is $18.84 billion.

In related news, SVP J Steve Guthrie sold 6,000 shares of Concho Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $768,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,810 shares in the company, valued at $5,095,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Concho Resources by 1.8% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 47,004 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,032,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 207.3% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 21,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after buying an additional 14,450 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Concho Resources by 2.1% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,641 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP raised its position in Concho Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 62,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $8,007,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its position in Concho Resources by 8.3% in the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 3,895 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.00% of the company’s stock.

Concho Resources Company Profile

Concho Resources Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development and exploration of oil and natural gas properties. The Company’s four operating areas include the Northern Delaware Basin, the Southern Delaware Basin, the Midland Basin and the New Mexico Shelf.

