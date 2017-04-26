Wsfs Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in South Jersey Industries Inc (SJI)

Wsfs Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,224 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 5,796,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $171,295,000 after buying an additional 438,088 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 17.6% in the third quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 26,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,000 after buying an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,809 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,373,098 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,575,000 after buying an additional 47,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 139.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 9,276 shares during the period. 69.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Inc (NYSE:SJI) opened at 37.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.66. South Jersey Industries Inc has a one year low of $26.29 and a one year high of $38.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.64%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Guggenheim lowered South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Hilliard Lyons raised South Jersey Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. South Jersey Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

In related news, insider Gina Marie Merritt-Epps sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $71,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $128,762.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

About South Jersey Industries

South Jersey Industries, Inc (SJI) is an energy services holding company. The Company provides a range of energy-related products and services, primarily through its subsidiaries. Its subsidiaries include South Jersey Gas Company (SJG), South Jersey Energy Company (SJE), South Jersey Resources Group, LLC (SJRG), South Jersey Exploration, LLC (SJEX), Marina Energy, LLC (Marina), South Jersey Energy Service Plus, LLC (SJESP) and SJI Midstream, LLC (Midstream).

