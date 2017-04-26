$622.15 Million in Sales Expected for Boston Properties, Inc. (BXP) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) will post $622.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boston Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $594.11 million and the highest is $642.94 million. Boston Properties posted sales of $623.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Boston Properties will report full-year sales of $622.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.67 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.58 billion to $2.8 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Boston Properties.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.02. The firm earned $632.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $637.34 million. Boston Properties had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 6.63%. Boston Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Group LLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $113.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays PLC increased their price target on shares of Boston Properties from $139.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank AG reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target (down previously from $152.00) on shares of Boston Properties in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Boston Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Boston Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.29.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this news story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/618-45-million-in-sales-expected-for-boston-properties-inc-bxp-this-quarter-updated.html.

In related news, insider Robert E. Pester sold 6,688 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.33, for a total transaction of $898,399.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,889,967.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bryan J. Koop sold 3,835 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.16, for a total transaction of $502,998.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $846,375.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,523 shares of company stock valued at $7,180,477. Corporate insiders own 6.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXP. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $83,988,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Boston Properties by 3.4% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 30,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties during the fourth quarter worth $1,227,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Boston Properties by 4.2% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,089,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its stake in Boston Properties by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 29,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) traded down 4.15% during trading on Wednesday, reaching $128.41. 460,989 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.11. Boston Properties has a 12-month low of $113.69 and a 12-month high of $144.02.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 92.31%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company is an owner and developer of office properties in the United States. Its segments by geographic area are Boston, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. Its segments by property type include Office, Residential and Hotel. As of December 31, 2016, the Company owned or had interests in 174 commercial real estate properties, aggregating approximately 47.7 million net rentable square feet of primarily Class A office properties, including eight properties under construction/redevelopment totaling approximately 4.0 million net rentable square feet.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Boston Properties (BXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Properties Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Properties Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.