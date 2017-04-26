RMB Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Ford Motor Company (F)

RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 491,210 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,958,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Ford Motor Company during the third quarter valued at about $1,151,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 32.0% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 140,998 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 34,205 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 56.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 5.9% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 214,164 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 11,940 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. raised its position in Ford Motor Company by 1.8% in the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 190,446 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after buying an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.19% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) traded up 1.05% on Wednesday, reaching $11.60. 51,684,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Ford Motor Company has a 12 month low of $11.07 and a 12 month high of $14.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average is $12.16. The firm has a market cap of $46.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 1.02. Ford Motor Company also was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 3,803 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 116% compared to the average daily volume of 1,764 call options.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 18th. Ford Motor Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.63%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on F shares. Vetr upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ford Motor Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor Company and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ford Motor Company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

In other news, insider Ziad S. Ojakli sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.63, for a total transaction of $635,402.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 292,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,698,253.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bennie W. Fowler sold 92,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.68, for a total transaction of $1,173,255.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 450,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,714,051.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 192,935 shares of company stock valued at $2,437,889. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ford Motor Company is a global automotive and mobility company. The Company’s business includes designing, manufacturing, marketing, and servicing a full line of Ford cars, trucks, and sport utility vehicles (SUVs), as well as Lincoln luxury vehicles. The Company operates in four segments: Automotive, Financial Services, Ford Smart Mobility LLC, and Central Treasury Operations.

