3,338 Shares in Discover Financial Services (DFS) Acquired by M Holdings Securities Inc.

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acrospire Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 18.8% in the third quarter. Acrospire Investment Management LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 112.1% in the third quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 1,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 52.9% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Discover Financial Services during the fourth quarter worth $151,000. Finally, SRB Corp raised its position in Discover Financial Services by 4.9% in the third quarter. SRB Corp now owns 2,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) traded down 3.05% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,679,925 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.76 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. The stock has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.42. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $74.33.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 22.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post $6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on DFS shares. Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. set a $85.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Sandler O’Neill set a $79.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wedbush set a $78.00 price target on Discover Financial Services and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank AG reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.75.

In related news, CEO David W. Nelms sold 15,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $1,018,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Roger C. Hochschild sold 10,000 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.22, for a total transaction of $692,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 792,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,831,030.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,559 shares of company stock worth $4,576,966 in the last ninety days. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services (DFS) is a direct banking and payment services company. The Company is a bank holding company, as well as a financial holding company. The Company operates through two segments: Direct Banking and Payment Services. It provides direct banking products and services, and payment services through its subsidiaries.

