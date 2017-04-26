Castlight Health Inc (CSLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Castlight Health Inc (NYSE:CSLT) will report $28.42 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Castlight Health’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.44 million and the lowest is $28.4 million. Castlight Health posted sales of $22.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castlight Health will report full-year sales of $28.42 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122 million to $135.89 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $155.58 million per share, with estimates ranging from $138.9 million to $172.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Castlight Health.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. Castlight Health had a negative return on equity of 58.57% and a negative net margin of 73.57%. The firm had revenue of $29.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.13 million.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CSLT shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Castlight Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Cowen and Company initiated coverage on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Raymond James Financial, Inc. reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Castlight Health in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Castlight Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.29.

Castlight Health (NYSE:CSLT) traded up 2.44% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. The stock had a trading volume of 225,057 shares. Castlight Health has a one year low of $3.05 and a one year high of $5.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.01. The stock’s market cap is $442.65 million.

In other Castlight Health news, CEO Giovanni M. Colella sold 34,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $129,355.70. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 37,617 shares in the company, valued at $139,182.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO John C. Doyle sold 16,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.68, for a total transaction of $61,176.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 38,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,508. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 93,200 shares of company stock worth $342,100 in the last 90 days. 37.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CSLT. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 62,781 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 4,717 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Castlight Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Castlight Health by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 134,521 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $666,000 after buying an additional 47,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.03% of the company’s stock.

About Castlight Health

Castlight Health, Inc offers a health benefits platform that engages employees to make healthcare decisions, and enables employers to communicate and measure their benefit programs. The Company operates through cloud-based products segment. Its technology offering aggregates data and applies analytics to make healthcare data transparent.

