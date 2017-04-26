Vident Investment Advisory LLC Takes Position in QUALCOMM, Inc. (QCOM)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,530 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. FMR LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 68,251,589 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,450,003,000 after buying an additional 2,439,365 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 67,531,171 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,403,029,000 after buying an additional 1,059,009 shares during the period. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Institutional Trust Company N.A. now owns 39,745,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,722,569,000 after buying an additional 780,682 shares during the period. BlackRock Fund Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 16.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 21,432,143 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,468,102,000 after buying an additional 3,035,542 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 2.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,283,988 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,454,000 after buying an additional 513,204 shares during the period. 79.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) opened at 53.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $78.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 1.31. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.11 and a 1-year high of $71.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.49.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The wireless technology company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.29. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.56% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post $4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This is an increase from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 64.63%.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Brean Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.55.

In related news, Director Anthony J. Vinciquerra purchased 1,000 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $53.99 per share, for a total transaction of $53,990.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,161.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James H. Thompson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total transaction of $1,313,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,246 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated is engaged in the development and commercialization of a digital communication technology called code division multiple access (CDMA). The Company is engaged in the development and commercialization of the orthogonal frequency division multiple access (OFDMA) family of technologies, including long-term evolution (LTE), which is an Orthogonal Frequency Division Multiplexing (OFDM)-based standard that uses OFDMA and single-carrier Frequency Division Multiple Access (FDMA), for cellular wireless communication applications.

