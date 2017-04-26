$2.69 Million in Sales Expected for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (GWPH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) will post $2.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-‘s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.37 million to $3 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- reported sales of $3.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- will report full year sales of $2.69 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.89 million to $11.62 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $79.53 million per share, with estimates ranging from $45.28 million to $102.06 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GW Pharmaceuticals PLC-.
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.35) by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 million. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- had a negative return on equity of 20.07% and a negative net margin of 702.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share.
A number of research firms have weighed in on GWPH. TheStreet raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Cowen and Company set a $135.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $208.00 target price on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Goldman Sachs Group Inc began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Friday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 58.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. FNY Partners Fund LP bought a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- (NASDAQ:GWPH) traded up 2.22% during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $119.33. The stock had a trading volume of 118,189 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.54. The company’s market cap is $3.01 billion. GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- has a 52 week low of $74.05 and a 52 week high of $137.88.
GW Pharmaceuticals PLC- Company Profile
GW Pharmaceuticals plc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics from its cannabinoid product platform in a range of disease areas. The Company’s lead cannabinoid product candidate is Epidiolex, which is a liquid formulation of pure plant-derived cannabidiol (CBD).
