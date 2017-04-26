Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Ltd (INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY) to post sales of $2.66 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Infosys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.73 billion. Infosys reported sales of $2.5 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Infosys will report full-year sales of $2.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.82 billion to $11.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.66 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $11.11 billion to $12.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Infosys.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $171.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.14 billion. Infosys had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 22.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on INFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen and Company set a $15.00 price target on shares of Infosys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. William Blair lowered shares of Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $15.50 price objective on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Infosys in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.47.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) traded down 0.447% during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.475. 2,534,787 shares of the company traded hands. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.91. The company has a market capitalization of $33.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.465 and a beta of 0.90. Infosys has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Infosys by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 35,854,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $531,728,000 after buying an additional 3,677,960 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Infosys by 19.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 22,531,592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $355,549,000 after buying an additional 3,595,433 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,484,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,891,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Infosys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,742,000. Institutional investors own 17.71% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Infosys Ltd (INFY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion” was published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of US and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2017/04/26/2-59-billion-in-sales-expected-for-infosys-ltd-infy-this-quarter-updated.html.

About Infosys

Infosys Limited is engaged in consulting, technology, outsourcing and next-generation services. The Company, along with its subsidiaries, provides business information technology services comprising application development and maintenance, independent validation, infrastructure management, engineering services comprising product engineering and life cycle solutions and business process management; consulting and systems integration services comprising consulting, enterprise solutions, systems integration and advanced technologies; products, business platforms and solutions to accelerate intellectual property-led innovation, including Finacle, its banking solution, and offerings in the areas of Analytics, Cloud and Digital Transformation.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Infosys (INFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Ltd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys Ltd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.