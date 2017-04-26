Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC Buys New Position in McDonald's Co. (MCD)

Comprehensive Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,952 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in McDonald's Co. by 46.0% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,988,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $575,422,000 after buying an additional 1,571,606 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in McDonald's Co. by 1,265.4% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,437,039 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $175,049,000 after buying an additional 1,331,792 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in McDonald's Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,656,610 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $5,192,172,000 after buying an additional 1,256,718 shares in the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in McDonald's Co. by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 6,851,062 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,912,000 after buying an additional 1,073,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in McDonald's Co. during the fourth quarter worth $112,315,000. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) opened at 141.70 on Wednesday. McDonald's Co. has a 52-week low of $110.33 and a 52-week high of $141.99. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.86. McDonald's Co. also saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 22,324 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 447% compared to the typical volume of 4,080 put options.

McDonald's Co. (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.14. The company earned $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. McDonald's Co. had a return on equity of 514.39% and a net margin of 18.93%. McDonald's Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that McDonald's Co. will post $6.16 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Barclays PLC set a $139.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Vetr downgraded shares of McDonald's Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $116.22 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Instinet reduced their target price on shares of McDonald's Co. from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 target price on shares of McDonald's Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.78.

In related news, Director John J. Mulligan bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $128.94 per share, for a total transaction of $206,304.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corporation (McDonald’s) operates and franchises McDonald’s restaurants. The Company’s restaurants serve a locally relevant menu of food and drinks sold at various price points in over 100 countries. The Company’s segments include U.S., International Lead Markets, High Growth Markets, and Foundational Markets and Corporate.

