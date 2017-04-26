Ibex Wealth Advisors Buys Shares of 1,900 Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtus Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth about $105,000. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 12.5% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Helmerich & Payne during the fourth quarter worth about $213,000.

Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) traded down 0.28% during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $65.21. 1,543,366 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s market cap is $7.08 billion. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.19 and a 1-year high of $85.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.87 and a 200 day moving average of $70.71.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $369 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.26 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a negative return on equity of 3.34%. The firm’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post ($1.28) EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is presently -274.51%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc dropped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Saturday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. SunTrust Banks, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America Corp raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Helmerich & Payne presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Petrie acquired 1,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.17 per share, with a total value of $133,668.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 8,583 shares in the company, valued at $576,520.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Helmerich & Payne Company Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc is engaged in contract drilling of oil and gas wells for others. The Company operates in the contract drilling industry. The Company’s contract drilling business consists of three segments: U.S. Land, Offshore and International Land. The Company is also engaged in the ownership, development and operation of commercial real estate and the research and development of rotary steerable technology.

