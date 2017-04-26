Insider Buying: 180 Degree Capital Corp (TURN) Director Buys 13,035 Shares of Stock

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) Director Kevin Rendino bought 13,035 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.33 per share, with a total value of $17,336.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,949.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kevin Rendino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 30th, Kevin Rendino purchased 4,225 shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $5,661.50.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Kevin Rendino purchased 15,154 shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $20,003.28.

On Monday, March 27th, Kevin Rendino purchased 600 shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.30 per share, with a total value of $780.00.

On Thursday, December 29th, Kevin Rendino purchased 40,432 shares of 180 Degree Capital Corp stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.34 per share, with a total value of $54,178.88.

180 Degree Capital Corp (NASDAQ:TURN) opened at 1.42 on Wednesday. The stock’s market cap is $43.88 million. 180 Degree Capital Corp has a one year low of $1.18 and a one year high of $1.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.34.

About 180 Degree Capital Corp

180 Degree Capital Corp., formerly Harris & Harris Group, Inc, is a non-diversified management investment company operating as a business development company. The Company’s investment objective is to achieve long-term capital appreciation by making venture capital investments. The Company specializes in making investments in companies commercializing and integrating products enabled by disruptive technologies mainly in the life sciences industry.

