HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Takes Position in Total System Services, Inc. (TSS)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 14,207 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSS. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Total System Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its position in Total System Services by 5.3% in the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 2,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Total System Services by 61.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,017 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its position in Total System Services by 99.3% in the third quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 3,268 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA raised its position in Total System Services by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 3,935 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Total System Services, Inc. (NYSE:TSS) traded up 7.14% on Wednesday, hitting $58.19. 5,344,549 shares of the stock were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.58 and a beta of 1.00. Total System Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.22 and a 52-week high of $58.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.61.

Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.02. Total System Services had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company earned $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 62.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Total System Services, Inc. will post $3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 21st. Total System Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSS shares. Stephens raised shares of Total System Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group AG raised their target price on shares of Total System Services from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Total System Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Total System Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.28.

In other Total System Services news, CFO Paul M. Todd sold 4,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total transaction of $208,364.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pamela A. Joseph sold 3,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.92, for a total value of $201,999.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,738 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

About Total System Services

Total System Services, Inc (TSYS) is a payment solutions provider that provides payment processing services, merchant services and related payment services to financial and non-financial institutions. The Company’s segments include North America Services, Merchant Services, NetSpend and International Services.

