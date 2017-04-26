Hudson Bay Capital Management LP Takes Position in NCI Building Systems Inc (NCS)

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 120,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,878,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP owned about 0.17% of NCI Building Systems at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NCS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter worth $14,637,000. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 339,175 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the last quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter worth $584,000. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of NCI Building Systems during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NCI Building Systems by 264.5% in the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 140,244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,195,000 after buying an additional 101,770 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCI Building Systems Inc (NYSE:NCS) remained flat at $17.70 during midday trading on Wednesday. 353,471 shares of the company were exchanged. NCI Building Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $18.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.41 and a 200 day moving average of $15.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.64.

NCI Building Systems (NYSE:NCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The construction company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm earned $391.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $379.84 million. NCI Building Systems had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 3.01%. NCI Building Systems’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that NCI Building Systems Inc will post $0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NCS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NCI Building Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered NCI Building Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NCI Building Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NCI Building Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays PLC began coverage on NCI Building Systems in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NCI Building Systems currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.31.

In other news, CFO Mark E. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 228,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,996,982.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman C. Chambers sold 40,000 shares of NCI Building Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

NCI Building Systems, Inc is a manufacturer and marketer of metal products in North America. The Company’s operating segments include Engineered building systems, Metal components and Metal coil coating. The Engineered building systems segment is engaged in the manufacturing of main frames and long bay systems, and engineering and drafting.

