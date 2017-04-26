Wealthfront Inc. Invests $544,000 in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Wealthfront Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,065 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Crow Point Partners LLC purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Physicians Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at about $110,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 447.0% in the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 3,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.4% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 79.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) traded down 0.77% during trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.37. The company had a trading volume of 7,608,760 shares. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.60 and a 1-year high of $52.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.03 and its 200 day moving average is $47.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 0.75.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 12th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 33.59% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post $5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Cowen and Company reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Saturday, January 7th. Imperial Capital reissued an “in-line” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.43.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director Francis S. Blake bought 5,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.12 per share, for a total transaction of $249,939.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,130.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $946,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 323,819 shares in the company, valued at $15,323,115.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 272,165 shares of company stock worth $271,660 and have sold 99,417 shares worth $4,975,031. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout the United States and across the world. The Company’s segments include Airline and Refinery. The Company’s route network is centered around a system of hub, international gateway and airports that the Company operates in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Minneapolis-St.

